Residents Discuss Proposed Oak Meadow Park Improvements

Irving—A plan for improving Oak Meadow Park was submitted to the Irving Parks and Recreation…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Public Input Meetings for Proposed Solid Waste Rate Adjustment
Paw Forward Fashion Heats up Coppell Arts Center
Hunter Ferrell Landfill Fills With Increased Waste