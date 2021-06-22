RMHCNTX Selects 30 Local High School Seniors to Receive College Scholarship

(Dallas, TX) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) announced 30 local…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Dallas College To Hold In-Person Graduations This Year
Singley Students Earn Associate’s Degrees
Irving ISD Delivers Opportunities to Students