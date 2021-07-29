July 30, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

School Shoppers Save During Sales Tax Holiday

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Austin—Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

City of Irving to Rezone Several Areas

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

COVID-19 and Vaccination Story Hits a Curve

1 day ago Michael Castello
1 min read

Lowe’s Reveals Hometown Impact Projects

1 day ago Staff