August 12, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Hometown Hero Soars Into Space

Stacey Doud 6 mins ago 1 min read

Photo by Stacey Doud

Grapevine—Wally Funk has led an interesting life. When she was a young woman, she applied…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Supplies for Success Provides Students With Tools for School

3 mins ago Amber Loutfi
1 min read

Bolder Adventure Park Moves Nearer Reality With Ground Breaking

11 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Splash Bash Offers Kids Last Summer Party

16 mins ago Arden Terry