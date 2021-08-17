August 19, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Olympic Gold Medalist Celebrated by City [PHOTOS]

Stacey Doud 1 day ago 1 min read

Photo by John Starkey

Coppell—Coppell welcomed back hometown hero Chiaka Ogbogu with a parade on Saturday, June 14. Ogbogu…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Big Boy Steam Engine Delights Crowds [PHOTOS]

12 hours ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Fugitive Apprehension Unit Arrests 18 Violent Parole Violators

13 hours ago Staff
1 min read

Schools Not Required to Inform Parents of COVID-19 Outbreaks

1 day ago Staff