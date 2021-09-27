September 27, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Football Recap: South Grand Prairie Climbs to 4-1, Nimitz and MacArthur Prepare to Face Off

Michael Castello 2 hours ago 1 min read

South Grand Prairie Texas rank: 100 (-6) Division 6A rank: 47 (-1) The Warriors improved…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Texas Comptroller Announces Millions in Unclaimed Property Returned

5 days ago Staff
1 min read

National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action Results in Charges Involving Over $1.4 Billion in Alleged Losses

5 days ago Staff
1 min read

Texas Produces Most Wind Energy

5 days ago Staff