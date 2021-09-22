Gala Kicks up Heels for Irving Cares

Irving—Irving Cares celebrated its impact on the community during its Gala with a fun Boots…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Texas Comptroller Announces Millions in Unclaimed Property Returned
National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action Results in Charges Involving Over $1.4 Billion in Alleged Losses
Texas Produces Most Wind Energy