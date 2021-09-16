Medical City Las Colinas Receives Women’s Care Award

Irving—Medical City Las Colinas is an Excellence Award winner and a 5-star recipient in the…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Operational Improvements Recommended to Extend Landfill Life
Temporary Injunction Granted in Online Sales Tax Lawsuit
Increase in Penalties for Violations of Federal Face Mask Requirement