National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action Results in Charges Involving Over $1.4 Billion in Alleged Losses

Washington–The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses, and…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Texas Comptroller Announces Millions in Unclaimed Property Returned
Texas Produces Most Wind Energy
Dogs and People Enjoy Paws in the Park