September 16, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Texas Changes Voting Laws

Michael Castello 18 mins ago 1 min read

Austin—Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into lawon Sept. 7 that increases voting restrictions statewide….

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coppell Arts Center Celebrates Grand Opening

8 mins ago Michael Castello
1 min read

Ceremony Honors Losses of 9/11

12 mins ago Arden Terry
1 min read

9/11 First Responders Honored in Coppell

22 mins ago Stephen Hunt