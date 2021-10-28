October 28, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

American Athletic Conference Adds Six Schools, Including UNT

Stephen Hunt 3 hours ago 1 min read

Irving—After losing three schools to the Big 12 Conference in September, on Oct. 21, the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Great Hearts Presents Fall Festival

3 hours ago Grace Reyes
1 min read

Illuminate Irving Shares Awareness About Domestic Violence

3 hours ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

City Breaks Ground on Epic Central Complex

3 hours ago Michael Castello