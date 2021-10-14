October 15, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Area Non-Profits Host Fair

Stacey Doud 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving—The Irving Community Action Network (ICAN) hosted its first Community Resource Fair on the grounds…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

IGCA Hosts Pink Out Celebration for Cancer Warriors

1 day ago Grace Reyes
1 min read

Firefighter Combat Challenge Bonds Firefighters

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Dallas College Dedicates New Building at Coppell Campus

1 day ago Stephen Hunt