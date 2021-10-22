Art Professor Brings Beauty to Campus

Irving—Dallas College’s North Lake Campus recently took steps toward beautifying the college grounds. One of…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Navy Blue Angels Debut New Jets This Weekend in Ft. Worth
Adaptive Rowing Helps Irving Resident Live Fuller Life
Phase One of DFW High-speed Transportation Study Complete