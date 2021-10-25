October 27, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Football Recap: Grand Prairie Wins 6th Straight, Plays for District Crown on Friday

Michael Castello 2 days ago 1 min read

South Grand Prairie (one game left) Texas rank: 151 (+5) Division 6A rank: 66 (+1)…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Navy Blue Angels Debut New Jets This Weekend in Ft. Worth

5 days ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Adaptive Rowing Helps Irving Resident Live Fuller Life

5 days ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Phase One of DFW High-speed Transportation Study Complete

5 days ago Stephen Hunt