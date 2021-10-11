October 11, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Football Recap: Nimitz Wins Fourth Straight, Grand Prairie Defeats South Grand Prairie

Michael Castello 29 mins ago 1 min read

Coppell High School Texas rank: 125 (-12) Division 6A rank: 56 (-1) The Cowboys fell…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center Opens

4 days ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

DogFest Raises Money for Therapy Dogs

4 days ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Wally Funk Speaks to Young People at Frontiers of Flight Museum

4 days ago Arden Terry