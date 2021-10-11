Football Recap: Nimitz Wins Fourth Straight, Grand Prairie Defeats South Grand Prairie

Coppell High School Texas rank: 125 (-12) Division 6A rank: 56 (-1) The Cowboys fell…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center Opens
DogFest Raises Money for Therapy Dogs
Wally Funk Speaks to Young People at Frontiers of Flight Museum