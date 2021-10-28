Great Hearts Presents Fall Festival

Irving—TheGreat Hearts of Irving school hosted their annual fall festival at their lower school campus…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Illuminate Irving Shares Awareness About Domestic Violence
City Breaks Ground on Epic Central Complex
Recreation Center Hosts Teen Driver Safety Fair