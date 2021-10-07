October 8, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center Opens

Stephen Hunt 21 hours ago 1 min read

Irving—The American Red Cross opened the first of two Blood and Platelet Donation Centers in…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DogFest Raises Money for Therapy Dogs

21 hours ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Wally Funk Speaks to Young People at Frontiers of Flight Museum

21 hours ago Arden Terry
1 min read

Sowers Cemetery Celebrates Volunteers, History

22 hours ago Stacey Doud