Wally Funk Speaks to Young People at Frontiers of Flight Museum

Dallas—Legendary aviator Wally Funk appeared at the Frontiers of Flight Museum for a special event…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center Opens
DogFest Raises Money for Therapy Dogs
Sowers Cemetery Celebrates Volunteers, History