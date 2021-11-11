November 11, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Artists’ Exhibition Crosses Cultural Boundaries

Stacey Doud 7 mins ago 1 min read

Irving—The Irving Arts Center is offering two new exhibitions, featuring artists Bob Nunn and Yikwon…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Diwali Offers Vibrant Celebration of Peace and Joy

5 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Gala Supports Research, Camps

9 mins ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Irving PAL Boxers Compete in Elite Tournaments

11 mins ago Michael Castello