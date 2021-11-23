Blue Shoes Program Donates Shoes to Children

Grand Prairie—The 1956 Elvis Presley classic tune so eloquently says, “You can do anything, but…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Dallas Invitational Judo Tournament Returns with Flare
Shop Talk Helps Give Thanksgiving Foods Away
Halloween Festival Influences Creativity and Arts