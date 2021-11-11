November 11, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Church Supports Playoff-bound Nimitz Team

Ariel Graham 1 min ago 1 min read

Photo by John Starkey

Irving—Oak View Baptist Church hosted their annual barbecue for Nimitz High School football players on…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Feathered Friends Return for Winter [PHOTOS]

4 mins ago Staff
1 min read

Nimitz Makes Playoffs for the First Time in 6 Years

24 hours ago Michael Castello
1 min read

Irving Boulevard to Close From N. O’Connor Road to Sowers Road

1 day ago Staff