November 11, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Diwali Offers Vibrant Celebration of Peace and Joy

Stephen Hunt 25 seconds ago 1 min read

Photo provided by BAPS

Irving—Diwali, the five-day “Festival of Lights” observed by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, is…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Artists’ Exhibition Crosses Cultural Boundaries

3 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Gala Supports Research, Camps

5 mins ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

Irving PAL Boxers Compete in Elite Tournaments

7 mins ago Michael Castello