November 18, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

ERCOT Interim President Fields Questions in Coppell

Stephen Hunt 26 seconds ago 1 min read

Coppell—Brad Jones left retirement in April to become interim president for the Electric Reliability Council…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tarrant County Celebrates Veterans Day

4 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Irving Honors Veterans

7 mins ago Michael Castello
1 min read

Irving Archives and Museum Holds Grand Opening Celebrations

10 mins ago Stacey Doud