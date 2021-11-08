GPISD Teacher Arrested For Potential Inappropriate Relationship

Matthew Ramos, a former teacher at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy at Arnold, was arrested…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Football Recap: Nimitz Makes Playoffs For The First Time in 6 Years
1600 Pounds of Medication Collected During “Crush the Crisis” Event
Sudanese Group Peacefully Protest Coup