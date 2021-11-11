Irving PAL Boxers Compete in Elite Tournaments

Irving—The Irving Police Athletic League (PAL) is sending eight boxers to various national and international…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Families Learn About Nature Through Fall Frolic
Church Supports Playoff-bound Nimitz Team
Feathered Friends Return for Winter [PHOTOS]