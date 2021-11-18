Irving PAL Positively Influences Kids Through Sport

Irving—The Irving Police Athletic League has been a staple of positivity for nearly 30 years….
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Navy Vet Surprised With Home Groundbreaking
ERCOT Interim President Fields Questions in Coppell
Tarrant County Celebrates Veterans Day