November 5, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Sudanese Group Peacefully Protest Coup

Stephen Hunt 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving—The Sudanese military wrested control of the government from a transitory council, arresting prime minister…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Irving PAL Trunk-or-Treat Draws Big Crowd

1 day ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Group Works to Remove Library Book

1 day ago Aubrey Turner
1 min read

City Celebrates Día De Los Muertos

1 day ago Grace Reyes