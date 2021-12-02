Irving Animal Services Adopts New Operating Hours

Irving Animal Services will institute new operating hours at the Irving Animal Care Campus (IACC), 4140…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Serving Irving Gives Back on Thanksgiving
Epic Waters Welcomes People to Tree Lighting
Dallas County Tax Assessors Discuss Property Taxes