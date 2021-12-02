December 2, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Irving Animal Services Adopts New Operating Hours

Staff 4 mins ago 1 min read

Irving Animal Services will institute new operating hours at the Irving Animal Care Campus (IACC), 4140…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Serving Irving Gives Back on Thanksgiving

24 seconds ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Epic Waters Welcomes People to Tree Lighting

2 mins ago Stacey Doud
1 min read

Dallas County Tax Assessors Discuss Property Taxes

10 mins ago Michael Castello