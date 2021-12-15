December 15, 2021

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Postal Service Prepared for Another Busy Holiday Season

Stephen Hunt 21 mins ago 1 min read

Photo by Stephen Hunt

Fort Worth—In 2020, the United States Postal Service (USPS) set a record by delivering over…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Magic Christmas Brings Plenty of Smiles to Students

18 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Dog Ugly Sweater Contest Benefits Rescue Group

24 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Irving Hispanic Chamber’s Gala Goes Hollywood

27 mins ago Stephen Hunt