Winter Coat Giveaway Protects Families From Cold

Grand Prairie—Grand Prairie’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Department hosted a winter coat giveaway at the…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Historical Marker Unveiled at Site of Hackberry Creek Ranch
Mustangs of Las Colinas Receive a Makeover
Canine Companions Receives Grant