Chief Spivey to Retire at End of January

Irving—Unfortunately, all good things must eventually end. At the end of January, the tenure of…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Bar Proposal to be Discussed at Public Hearing
Grand Prairie Parade Honors MLK, Community
Library Honors MLK Through Education, Fun