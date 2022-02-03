February 6, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Arrest Made In Irving Murder Case

Staff 3 days ago 1 min read

Irving – The Irving Police Department has arrested and charged 52-year-old Christopher Coggins for the…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Youth America Grand Prix Dancers Compete for Opportunities [PHOTOS]

3 days ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Mayor Stopfer Presents Irving’s State of the City Address

3 days ago Grace Reyes
1 min read

Cornhole League’s Ryder Cup Draws Crowds

3 days ago Stephen Hunt