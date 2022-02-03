February 3, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Chamber of Commerce Presents Community Awards

Staff 50 mins ago 1 min read

Grand Prairie—The Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce presented its 2021-2022 Community Awards show online on…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Youth America Grand Prix Dancers Compete for Opportunities [PHOTOS]

27 mins ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Mayor Stopfer Presents Irving’s State of the City Address

42 mins ago Grace Reyes
1 min read

Cornhole League’s Ryder Cup Draws Crowds

45 mins ago Stephen Hunt