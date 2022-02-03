February 3, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Mayor Stopfer Presents Irving’s State of the City Address

Grace Reyes 27 mins ago 1 min read

Photo by Grace Reyes

Irving—The Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City address…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Youth America Grand Prix Dancers Compete for Opportunities [PHOTOS]

12 mins ago Ariel Graham
1 min read

Cornhole League’s Ryder Cup Draws Crowds

30 mins ago Stephen Hunt
1 min read

Fish Creek Cleanup Beautifies Stream

32 mins ago Camila Gonzalez