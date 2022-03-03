Epic Plunge Raises Money for Accessible Playground

Grand Prairie—Epic Waters Waterpark hosted its fourth annual Epic Plunge event in Grand Prairie on…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Aspen Square Townhomes Breaks Ground in South Irving
Tour Grows Shooting Sports Among Women
Shop Talk Helps Build Trust in Neighborhoods