April 8, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

Officers Awarded for Community Policing

Staff 1 day ago 1 min read

Irving, Texas, March 25, 2022 – The Irving Police Department announced Officer Travis Allen and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coppell Librarian receives Texas Library Association award

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Students Advance to UIL Academics Regional Meet

1 day ago Staff
1 min read

Students qualify for Texas Association of Future Educators national competition

1 day ago Staff