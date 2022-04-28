Police Investigate Murder of Young Man

Irving—Irving officers responded to an accident in the 10200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.at approximately…
… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
More Stories
Proposed Loop 12 Improvements in Dallas, Irving to be Discussed
A Father’s Wish Comes True
Irving ISD Board Approves Salary Schedule