Baylor Scott & White Medical Center receives award for energy efficiency

The Texas Association of Healthcare Facilities Management (TAHFM) announced Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Irving winner of the 2022 Most Improved Energy Category for Large Hospitals. The recent upgrades and additions to the Irving campus with their new technologically advanced patient tower contributed to making their hospital run even more energy efficient.

MiteshDonda, CBRE energy manager for Baylor Scott & White Health, worked with a team of CBRE and Baylor Scott & White leaders to help make the Irving campus energy efficient, saving the hospital and health system money.

“This was a team effort, and by collaborating with Irving’s engineering director, Doug Reynolds, within Baylor Scott & White and CBRE made this possible to achieve the distinguished award,” Donda said.

Given April is Earth Month, this award could not have been more meaningful to the team.

“I’m so proud of this recognition, which reflects our engineering team’s longstanding commitment to energy efficiency as well as the generosity of partners like the Irving Hospital Authority in support of our recent tower expansion, creating a more innovative space for patients to get better,” Cindy Schamp, president Baylor Scott & White–Irving, said.

According to the TAHFM, a large hospital is defined as greater than 250,000 gross square feet.

The biggest energy improvements made on the Baylor Scott & White–Irving campus were replacing thousands of outdated fluorescent lamps to new energy efficient LED lighting. Additionally, installation of a new energy efficient utility plant and upgrading the building’s automation system for HVAC equipment control enabled temperature and humidity optimization throughout the hospital, which reduced energy consumption. This not only saves money but limits the strain on local power grids.

Overall savings helps keep the cost of providing healthcare down, translating to more affordable care for all patients.

SOURCE Baylor Scott & White–Irving