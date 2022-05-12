Hubert L. Parks, 94, a long-time Irving educator, died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Baylor, Scott, and White Medical Center in Irving. Born March 31, 1928 in Slate Shoals, Texas in Lamar County, he was the son of the late Thomas Hubert Parks and Dorothy Belle Sanders Parks. He received his Masters in Education from East Texas State College (now Texas A & M at Commerce) and was employed by the Irving Independent School District for many years. He married Jewell Webb March 26, 1949 in Paris, Texas. He served in the U S Army July 1946 until January 1948. He moved to Irving in 1957 and was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by two sisters, Juanell Ramsey and Billie Blaylock; and his wife Jewell 2019, he is survived by a son, Larry Parks and wife Linda of Lewisville; a daughter Regenia Geyer and husband Mike of Irving; two grandchildren, Mathew Parks of Gun Barrel City, Texas and Preston Geyer of Irving; two great-grandchildren, Kizik Parks and Quentin Parks; one great-great-granddaughter, Everly Parks; and one niece, Kim McKlesky and husband Mike of Katy, TX; The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 4034 West Pioneer Drive. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas 75211 under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Irving.

