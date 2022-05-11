Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie Election Results

Irving, Coppell, Grand Prairie—Nearly 300 races for city council and school board positions were held during the general elections in North Texas on May 7.

There will be a runoff election for District 1 in Irving. John Bloch received 324 votes (49%), Tony Grimes received 295 votes (39%), and Ricky Lightfoot received 143 (19%). Lightfoot will not be in the runoff, which will be held on June 18.

In District 7, incumbent candidate Kyle Taylor retained his spot on the City Council with 617 votes (55%), compared to Bryan Jones’ 506 (45%).

Brad Lamorgese ran unopposed in District 2.

On the IISD school board, A.D Jenkins won place 5 with 463 votes (79%).

Ron Jensen will remain the mayor of Grand Prairie with 5,291 votes (88%) against opponent Rabbi DeLeslie’s 752 (12%).

In District 2, Jacquin Headen won with 844 votes (52%), while Dennis king received 638 votes (40%) and Lazaro Gonzales received 126 votes (8%).

John Lopez ran unopposed in District 4.

On the Grand PrairieISD school board, Emily Liles claimed Place 6 with 845 votes (58%) as opposed to Chris Riddick’s 607 votes (42%).

Amber Moffitt won Place 7 At Large with 1,367 votes (40%), compared to Burke Halls’ 1,340 votes (39%) and Patty Harris’s 736 votes (21%).

On the Coppell ISD school board, Leigh Walker and Manish Sethi ran unopposed for places 1 and 2 respectively.

Anthony Hill won Place 3 with 3,037 votes (64%) as opposed to Carol Lacey McGuire’s 1,633 votes (35%).

On the state level, two constitutional amendments were proposed. Proposition 1 states that homeowners who are over 65 or disabled may qualify for additional reductions to their school district property taxes.

Proposition 2 states that homeowners may be able to deduct $40,000, instead of the standard $25,000, from their home’s value before school tax rates are levied, which would save homeowners roughly $175 per year on their property taxes.

Both propositions passed with 1,121,860 votes (87%) in favor of Prop 1, and 1,106,460 voted (85%) in favor of Prop 2.