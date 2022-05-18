Irving ISD Ranks Second for Meal Program

Kroger School Food Ratings released their rankings, selecting Irving ISD as the second best school district in North Texas and 21st in the state of Texas. The ratings evaluate districts on how well they provide meals to low-income area school children, specifically meal participation rates and after-school meal programs.

This is the fourth year in a row that Irving ISD has been recognized by North Texas Food Ratings. Last school year, the district was ranked #13 in Texas out of about 1,200 districts.

Children at Risk, a nonprofit focused on understanding and combating childhood poverty, releases these ratings annually. They hosted a virtual press conference to share their findings and spotlight districts, including Irving ISD, are going above and beyond to feed students.

Olga Rosenberger, executive director of federal programs and community engagement, represented Irving ISD at the press conference and is extremely proud of the work Irving ISD is doing for our students.

“When we make decisions by first answering the most important question, how will this affect our students, we can do amazing things,” Rosenberger said. “Although this pandemic has challenged us all, keeping our student’s best interest as a priority allowed us to continue to serve healthy and delicious meals.”

SOURCE Irving ISD