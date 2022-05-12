Jannelle Kenyon

Jannelle Hull Kenyon, 87 a resident of Irving for the past 26 years, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Parkland Memorial Hospital. Born June 7, 1934 in Joshua, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Noel Hull and Louise Edwards Hull. Jannelle grew up on a milking farm in Cleburne Texas. She later moved to Fort Worth TX where she graduated from Pascal High School. She attended Nursing School in Galveston Texas at the University of Texas Medical Brand for a few years before she met and married Charles Kenneth Kenyon February 23, 1957. During her 54 years of marriage, Jannelle and Kenneth lived in 4 different countries and travelled all over the world. Jannelle was a very creative person who painted and made treasures out if things she and Kenneth collected. She enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing. Her passion other than her family and grandchildren was playing bridge. In 2002 Jannelle received a Silver Life Master Certificate from the American Contract Bridge League. Preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2011; her parents and a brother, Robert “Bob” Hull, she is survived by two sons, Charles K. Kenyon, Jr. and Robert H. Kenyon, both of Fort Worth; a daughter Christy Zartler and husband Mark of Richardson; twin granddaughters, Kara and Keeley Zartler; and a great grandson, Oliver Zartler. Memorial services are planned for Noon on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, 606 West Airport Freeway in Irving. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Continue Reading