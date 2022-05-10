Magazine Names University of Dallas’ DBA Program Among Best

Irving—The University of Dallas’ Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business was listed among the 2022 Premier Global DBA Programs by CEO Magazine for the sixth straight year. The distinction names the Gupta College of Business alongside 36 other such U.S. institutions commended for their Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programs. The global listing is based on accreditation, quality of faculty, geography and international standing.

The worldwide DBA listing follows the college’s noteworthy redesignation as a National Security Agency Center of Academic Excellence which the college received after a comprehensive review of UD’s cybersecurity curriculum, courses, program improvement and professional development plans by an external peer review team of practitioners, government representatives and academics.

“This recognitiation by CEO Magazine and others reflect the excellence of our graduate programs taught by our nationally recognized faculty,” said Gupta College of Business Dean Brett J. L. Landry, Ph.D., CISSP, also a cybersecurity professor. “We are pleased to continue offering our world-class DBA, and be one of only a few higher educational institutions in North Texas to offer an NSA-designated cybersecurity master’s degree, which is critical to building the pipeline of cybersecurity experts for our state and our country.”

Helping pave the success of experienced managers and academics who want to further elevate their business knowledge, the 61-credit-hour DBA at the University of Dallas was the first AACSB-accredited doctoral business program in Texas. The University of Dallas DBA provides an opportunity to focus on finding solutions to the challenges of the modern workplace, under the close guidance of scholar-practitioners. While providing a rigorous approach to solving existing managerial and organizational problems, the program accommodates the varied busy work schedules of today’s top industry professionals.

Whereas the Master of Science in Cybersecurity is offered entirely online, UD’s internationally distinguished DBA is delivered in a hybrid model of online classroom instruction with monthly in-residence weekends (Fridays and Saturdays). Both programs are open to students across the U.S. and internationally.

After a demanding stock analyst career working for pharmaceutical companies and later in the oil and gas industry, Misty Sabol, DBA ’21, began teaching at Lone Star College in Houston, which eventually inspired her to pursue her DBA at the University of Dallas. Sabol is now a tenure-track professor working at the University of South Alabama Mitchell College of Business.

“I’m particularly interested in what makes people behave innovatively,” Sabol said. “Entrepreneurs have to innovate, and I can see in one of my sons the characteristics of an entrepreneur. My research has helped me to understand ways to cultivate and help him grow those characteristics.”

“I knew that I needed something that was not a traditional Ph.D program,” said Brad Winton, DBA ’21, now a tenure-track assistant professor of management at the University of Southern Mississippi. “The interesting thing about that position is that the reason I have it is for a lot of the same reasons I chose the University of Dallas in the first place. They value my experience in ‘the real world,’ but they also value my AACSB-accredited doctoral education. I can both do the highest level of research within our field and teach a lot of different subjects at a high level.”

