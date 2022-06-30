Hospital Unveils Circle of Reflection 

Irving—Nikoma Wolf, COO at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving, unveiled the Circle of Reflection sculpture before staff, members of the hospital board, and the Irving Hospital Authority.

Themes of resilience, teamwork, and courage demonstrated by the hospital staff during the 2+ years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are highlighted on the sculpture and reflect the common refrains of personal reflections submitted to the chaplains during the pandemic.

Chaplain Nemecia Roberts collected, organized, and curated each submission encapsulated inside the sculpture. These personal reflections include artwork, poems, and tributes to those lost. Many pieces reflect the lasting pain of the pandemic, but all celebrate the perseverance and hope which enabled the hospital staff to endure and rise above.

SOURCE Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving