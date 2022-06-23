Irving offers emergency A/C repair program 

Irving—Through federal Community Development Block Grant funds, qualifying low- and moderate-income resident homeowners can apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to repair or replace their central air conditioning (A/C) units.*

Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the program is available to qualifying residents who own their homes and use it as a primary residence. Applications will be accepted June 20-29 on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, a household must meet certain income guidelines, and supporting documentation is required at the time of submission. This emergency grant may not be used for repairs covered under a current homeowner’s insurance policy nor for A/C repairs or units previously purchased. Applications can be downloaded, completed and submitted to the Housing and Redevelopment Office at Irving City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd.

*Window units are not eligible under this program.

For questions regarding the program, contact the City of Irving Housing and Redevelopment division at (972) 721-4800.

SOURCE City of Irving