June 27, 2022

Rambler Newspapers

Serving Irving, Coppell and Grand Prairie

John Bloch Wins District 1 Runoff Election

Ariel Graham 5 days ago 1 min read

Irving – A runoff election for District 1 was held in Irving on Saturday, June 18th

John Bloch will be representing District 1, having received 55.8% of the total votes over his competitor Tony Grimes. During the May 7th general election, neither candidate was able to secure the required number of votes needed to win the position outright, resulting in a runoff between the two. 

Bloch is a graduate of University of Dallas in Irving. He has worked in software development for the past 12 years, and is currently leading a Dallas field office for a Washington D.C-based firm. 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

Irving offers emergency A/C repair program 

4 days ago John Starkey
2 min read

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center receives award for energy efficiency

1 month ago Staff
1 min read

Irving ISD Ranks Second for Meal Program

1 month ago Staff