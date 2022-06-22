John Bloch Wins District 1 Runoff Election

Irving – A runoff election for District 1 was held in Irving on Saturday, June 18th.

John Bloch will be representing District 1, having received 55.8% of the total votes over his competitor Tony Grimes. During the May 7th general election, neither candidate was able to secure the required number of votes needed to win the position outright, resulting in a runoff between the two.

Bloch is a graduate of University of Dallas in Irving. He has worked in software development for the past 12 years, and is currently leading a Dallas field office for a Washington D.C-based firm.