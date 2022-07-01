Alfred Edgar Greer, age 93, died peacefully on June 25, 2022 in Irving, Texas. He was born on June 3, 1929 to Fred Thomas and Mabel Willie (Houston) Greer. Alfred was a loving husband, father, “Pop” to his grandsons and friend to many. Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are, his wife of 69 years, Jessie Elaine Calloway Greer; son, Gerry David Greer and wife Peggy; daughter, Cheryl Lynn Greer; grandson, Garrett David Greer and husband Danny Tolli; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Alfred graduated from Decatur High School in 1947 and then attended Decatur Baptist College in 1949. He was a member of the DBC basketball team, serving as captain his last year. He enrolled in North Texas State College in the fall of 1949 and graduated in early January 1951, with a degree in Public School Administration. He completed his master’s degree at University of North Texas in 1954 and earned additional graduate hours from Texas Tech University and the University of North Texas. Alfred worked in the field of education for 36 years. As elementary principal/teacher at Era ISD, Era, TX. He was promoted to Era High School principal. The following year he and Elaine moved to Rockwall ISD, where he assumed the role of high school principal. In the summer of 1955 at the age of 26, he was selected Superintendent of Schools, at Ponder ISD, Ponder, TX. During his career, he spent 25 years as Superintendent of Schools in five districts, serving the last 13 years at Bridgeport ISD, Bridgeport, TX. His last 6 years prior to retiring, were at Irving ISD in Irving, TX, where he retired as Assistant Superintendent for Business & Support Services in June of 1986. Alfred was a member of many state and national administrator/teacher organizations. He was a member of Plymouth Park United Methodist Church for 41 years; a member of Irving Masonic Lodge #1218; Hella Shrine of Garland, TX, and served his country as a member of the Texas National Guard for 13 years reaching the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was a faithful member of the Irving Great Days of Service for many years working on homes needing repair, for those who needed assistance. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 9 at 1:00pm at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church 1615 Airport Freeway, Irving, TX. The interment of Alfred’s ashes will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Decatur, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children at www.ScottishRiteForChildren.org/donate.

Continue Reading