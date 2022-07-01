Charlie Richard “Dick” Derden, Jr. (83) of Irving, TX left this world for his eternal home with his Lord Jesus on June 22, 2022. Dick was born to Richard and Beatrice (Barton) Derden on October 2, 1938, in Malakoff, TX. He graduated from Malakoff High School in 1956 where he lettered in football for three years and served as captain his senior year while earning All-district and All-county honors. Dick was a life-long Texas Longhorn fan and received a B.S. degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. Following his graduation from UT, he returned to Irving and was employed by Core Laboratories, Inc. and various other companies until he retired from the City of Irving in 2003.

Dick is survived by his wonderful wife of nearly 58 years, Betty Ann (Ross) Derden; his daughter Rhonda Davison and husband Philip of Conroe, TX; his daughter Sharla Vaughan and husband Les of Euless, TX; four grandchildren, Cara Davison Motley and husband Maui, Reed Davison, Jaiden Vaughan, Nathan Vaughan, and future great-grandson, Charlie Motley. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Frances Kitchens, his niece Melisa Kitchens and numerous cousins, and a multitude of friends.

When he and Betty started attending Irving Bible Church in 1969 Dick’s spiritual life began to develop and the Lord became very important to him. They served in the church in many capacities. Dick served with the Boys Brigade, he and Betty led a children’s club ministry, and he served as both a deacon and an elder. Later they were involved in the founding of Community Bible Church of Irving in 1987, and Dick was an elder there for twelve years. Loving and serving the Lord were his greatest desires.

Dick was selfless, kind, and loyal to friends and family. He was known by many to be a quiet man who was an excellent listener and one who would impart wisdom or advice, but only when asked. He was also quick to forgive and was full of grace and mercy. Dick was witty with a dry sense of humor, loved to play pranks, and was a very involved father and grandfather. It brought him great joy to love and serve others. He will be missed by many.