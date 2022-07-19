DART Light Rail Speed Reductions Due to Extreme Temperatures

Due to the record high temperatures across North Texas, which is expected to last for the next several days according to the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will implement speed restrictions on light rail service between 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., through Wednesday, July 20.

Light rail vehicles will operate at no more than 30 miles per hour during this time. DART light rail passengers should expect delays of 10-15 minutes due to these speed restrictions.

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees, and to determine if future speed restrictions will be necessary. Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org, or by contacting DART Customer Information at (214) 979-1111.

SOURCE: DART