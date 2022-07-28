Irving PD Arrests Former Teacher For Child Abuse

Irving – The Irving Police Department arrested Victor Hugo Moreno, 28-year-old, for Continuous Sex Abuse of a Young Child and Improper Relationship between Student and Educator on Thursday, July 21. Moreno allegedly assaulted his 7-year-old female victim during the school year of 2020-2021 while she was a 2nd grader at Townsell Elementary, Irving ISD, where Moreno was her teacher. IPD did not receive the outcry until the spring semester of the 2021-2022 school year.



Moreno resigned from Irving ISD at the end of the 2021 school year after failing to meet his certification requirements. Moreno taught at Plano ISD during the 2021-2022 school year and was fired because of a code of conduct violation.



Moreno was arrested on Thursday, July 21, 2022, and given a $10,000 bond for the Continuous Sex Abuse of a Young Child and a $5,000 bond for Improper Relationship between Student and Educator at Dallas County. Moreno has bonded out of jail and is not in custody.



We believe there are additional victims. IPD is encouraging anyone whose child could have interacted with Moreno at Irving ISD and Plano ISD to have those discussions with their children, family members, and friends to make them aware of Moreno. If you know of a victim or are a victim, contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 or dial 911.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department